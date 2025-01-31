Drug Bust in Nurpur: Major Seizure of Hashish

In a significant drug bust, the Nurpur police apprehended two individuals, Jagdish and Tega, during a successful operation leading to the seizure of over two kilograms of hashish.

This crackdown took place in the Matholi area and marks a critical step in addressing the drug smuggling issues within the Chamba district, according to Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan.

Continuing its focused campaign against illegal narcotic activities, the police have initiated further investigations to ensure long-term solutions to narcotics' impact in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)