Left Menu

Drug Bust in Nurpur: Major Seizure of Hashish

Nurpur police arrested Jagdish and Tega, seizing over two kilograms of hashish in the Matholi area. The operation forms part of ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling in the region. The arrests were made under specific sections of the NDPS Act, with further investigations underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 31-01-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 15:48 IST
Drug Bust in Nurpur: Major Seizure of Hashish
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant drug bust, the Nurpur police apprehended two individuals, Jagdish and Tega, during a successful operation leading to the seizure of over two kilograms of hashish.

This crackdown took place in the Matholi area and marks a critical step in addressing the drug smuggling issues within the Chamba district, according to Superintendent of Police Ashok Ratan.

Continuing its focused campaign against illegal narcotic activities, the police have initiated further investigations to ensure long-term solutions to narcotics' impact in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025