Indian Youth Congress Protests Against Kejriwal Over Yamuna's Condition

The Indian Youth Congress protested against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to improve the Yamuna River's pollution. Led by IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, they criticized Kejriwal for neglecting his promises and exacerbating Delhi's pollution crisis since AAP's rise to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:26 IST
AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Indian Youth Congress workers staged a protest targeting former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over the deteriorating condition of the Yamuna River. The demonstration, led by IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib, took place near Kejriwal's residence, where police erected barriers.

Chib accused Kejriwal of neglecting his promise to clean the Yamuna, once again pointing out the worsening pollution under AAP's governance. He claimed Kejriwal has failed the capital's citizens who are now bearing the brunt of dirt and pollution since his party came to power.

Chib argued that Kejriwal's focus on political blame games, including with the BJP, has diverted attention from addressing the core issues affecting Delhi residents, notably the pollution that has become overwhelmingly associated with the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

