Left Menu

Jewellery Heist Foiled: Delhi Police Nab Duo

Two women were arrested by Delhi Police for the theft of gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh at Kashmere Gate Metro Station. The incident occurred when Sanju Kumari had her bag unzipped and jewellery stolen. The suspects, caught in collaboration from UP and Gujarat, confessed to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 16:54 IST
Jewellery Heist Foiled: Delhi Police Nab Duo
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two women implicated in a significant jewellery theft at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station, authorities confirmed on Friday.

Valued at Rs 10 lakh, the stolen gold jewellery was recovered after swift investigative actions led to the suspects' arrest following their confession.

Sanju Kumari, a Noida resident, fell victim to this theft on November 19, 2024. After her complaint and subsequent investigation, police nabbed one suspect and recovered the stolen items, revealing a history of criminal activities. Further investigations are in progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025