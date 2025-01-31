Jewellery Heist Foiled: Delhi Police Nab Duo
Two women were arrested by Delhi Police for the theft of gold jewellery worth Rs 10 lakh at Kashmere Gate Metro Station. The incident occurred when Sanju Kumari had her bag unzipped and jewellery stolen. The suspects, caught in collaboration from UP and Gujarat, confessed to the crime.
The Delhi Police have successfully apprehended two women implicated in a significant jewellery theft at the Kashmere Gate Metro Station, authorities confirmed on Friday.
Valued at Rs 10 lakh, the stolen gold jewellery was recovered after swift investigative actions led to the suspects' arrest following their confession.
Sanju Kumari, a Noida resident, fell victim to this theft on November 19, 2024. After her complaint and subsequent investigation, police nabbed one suspect and recovered the stolen items, revealing a history of criminal activities. Further investigations are in progress.
