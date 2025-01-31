Trafigura and Former Executive Convicted of Corruption in Angola

In a significant judicial ruling, Switzerland's top criminal court has found Trafigura and its former executive guilty of corruption. This conviction stems from illicit payments made to an Angolan official to secure oil contracts.

The court has mandated Trafigura to pay in excess of $148 million in penalties and compensation. Additionally, Mike Wainwright, a former staff of the trading firm, has been sentenced to 32 months of imprisonment, though only 12 months are required to be served upfront.

This ruling is eligible for an appeal to the same judicial body, indicating that the legal battle may continue. The case highlights the ongoing global effort to hold corporations accountable for corrupt practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)