SUV Menace: College Students Arrested in East Coast Road Incident
Four individuals have been arrested following an incident on East Coast Road involving the harassment of women in a car. The group, mostly college students, allegedly used SUVs during the pursuit. The police have begun a detailed investigation, and some suspects are still at large.
- Country:
- India
Four people have been detained in connection with a disturbing incident that occurred on East Coast Road, where they allegedly chased women in a car using their SUV. The police revealed on Friday that most of the accused are college students, and as of now, four arrests have been made.
Police Deputy Commissioner, AC Karthikeyan, emphasized the swift police action, stating that two SUVs involved in the incident have been seized and further investigations are underway to arrest the remaining suspects. The incident sparked considerable public attention after a videoclip surfaced showing the women being harassed.
An official clarified that although one of the SUVs displayed a DMK flag, the investigation has not found political motives. The matter has stirred political debate with opposition parties demanding accountability from the government. Patrol teams responded promptly to the initial complaints, ensuring the rapid registration of an FIR.
(With inputs from agencies.)
