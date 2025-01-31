Judicial Commission Probes Tragic Maha Kumbh Stampede
A judicial commission led by retired judge Harsh Kumar visited Prayagraj to investigate the Maha Kumbh stampede. The incident at Sangam Nose resulted in 30 fatalities. The panel, accompanied by police and officials, assessed the site and hospital, with a month's deadline to complete the probe.
A judicial commission established by the Uttar Pradesh government visited Prayagraj to investigate the recent Maha Kumbh stampede at Sangam Nose, according to official sources. The incident, which occurred during the prestigious Hindu pilgrimage, resulted in the tragic deaths of 30 devotees.
The commission, led by retired Allahabad High Court judge Harsh Kumar, includes former DGP V K Gupta and retired IAS officer D K Singh. The team held meetings with local officials and visited the stampede site under heavy security, where they consulted with law enforcement and medical staff.
The panel's inquiry is set to conclude within a month, but there is an aim to expedite findings. The stampede was reportedly caused by crowd control failures, prompting the investigation amid ongoing religious festivities drawing millions to Prayagraj.
