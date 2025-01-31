International Backlash: Israel's UNRWA Ban Raises Concerns
Britain, France, and Germany have criticized Israel's new law barring UNRWA from operating on its land, urging collaboration to maintain aid operations. Israel claims UNRWA staff are linked to militant activities. Meanwhile, UNRWA continues delivering aid in Palestinian territories, while Israel insists on alternative channels for humanitarian efforts.
In a move sparking international concern, Israel has enacted a law prohibiting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) from operating on its territory. This decision, effective from Thursday, prevents any contact between Israeli officials and the organization, stirring responses from major international players.
Britain, France, and Germany issued a joint statement expressing their "grave concern" over Israel's actions, urging the Israeli government to engage cooperatively with international bodies to ensure the continuity of humanitarian operations. The law has faced criticism for potentially hindering aid delivery to the Palestinian territories.
Amid accusations of UNRWA staff involvement in militant activities, Israeli authorities stress that while humanitarian aid is crucial, it should bypass UNRWA. Israel emphasizes facilitating aid through other international agencies, maintaining that its commitment to humanitarian assistance remains steadfast.
(With inputs from agencies.)
