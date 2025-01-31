Left Menu

Tragic Kolkata Murder Sparks Political Tensions

A woman was tragically killed in Kolkata after being chased and stabbed by three individuals, including a minor. The victim, Rofiya Saquil, was reportedly involved in an extra-marital affair, which allegedly motivated the attack. The incident has sparked political tensions, with opposition leaders criticizing the state government's handling of women's safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:54 IST
Tragic Kolkata Murder Sparks Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking murder in Kolkata's eastern fringes has raised questions about women's safety in the state. Rofiya Saquil was fatally stabbed outside a busy eatery in full public view, reportedly over an extra-marital affair, according to Kolkata police.

The incident took place on Thursday evening and involved three attackers, including a teenage boy, who used a GPS tracker to follow their target. The suspects are believed to be related to the woman's alleged lover, Mohammed Fahrukh Ansari, who is now on the run.

The murder has sparked a heated political exchange. Opposition leaders have criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for inadequate measures to protect women, while TMC representatives argue that the state's law and order remains strong. Police have arrested the attackers, but debates over safety and governance continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025