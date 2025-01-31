Tragic Kolkata Murder Sparks Political Tensions

A shocking murder in Kolkata's eastern fringes has raised questions about women's safety in the state. Rofiya Saquil was fatally stabbed outside a busy eatery in full public view, reportedly over an extra-marital affair, according to Kolkata police.

The incident took place on Thursday evening and involved three attackers, including a teenage boy, who used a GPS tracker to follow their target. The suspects are believed to be related to the woman's alleged lover, Mohammed Fahrukh Ansari, who is now on the run.

The murder has sparked a heated political exchange. Opposition leaders have criticized Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for inadequate measures to protect women, while TMC representatives argue that the state's law and order remains strong. Police have arrested the attackers, but debates over safety and governance continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)