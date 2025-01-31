Hamas has declared its intention to release three hostages, among them Yarden Bibas, the father of baby Kfir, who was the youngest hostage in the October 2023 attack on Israel. The hostages also include dual nationals of the U.S. and France, with the exchange scheduled for Saturday.

This move is part of a broader exchange program where 33 hostages are to be released in stages, reciprocated by Israel freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The deal comes amidst growing concerns and criticism of Israel's approach to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

The current truce has drawn international attention due to the humanitarian aid it allows into Gaza, a region suffering from a severe shortage of essential supplies. However, the peace remains tenuous, with potential disruptions likely if cooperation with international agencies is hindered.

(With inputs from agencies.)