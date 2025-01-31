Left Menu

Hamas to Free More Hostages in Dramatic Exchange Deal

In a significant exchange, Hamas announced it will release three hostages, including the father of the youngest taken, a dual U.S. citizen, and a dual French citizen. The deal involves swapping Palestinian prisoners for hostages, amid criticism of Israel's handling and ongoing humanitarian issues in Gaza.

Hamas has declared its intention to release three hostages, among them Yarden Bibas, the father of baby Kfir, who was the youngest hostage in the October 2023 attack on Israel. The hostages also include dual nationals of the U.S. and France, with the exchange scheduled for Saturday.

This move is part of a broader exchange program where 33 hostages are to be released in stages, reciprocated by Israel freeing hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. The deal comes amidst growing concerns and criticism of Israel's approach to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

The current truce has drawn international attention due to the humanitarian aid it allows into Gaza, a region suffering from a severe shortage of essential supplies. However, the peace remains tenuous, with potential disruptions likely if cooperation with international agencies is hindered.

