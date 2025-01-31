Pankaj Joshi Takes Helm as Gujarat's New Chief Secretary

Pankaj Joshi, a seasoned IAS officer, has been appointed as Gujarat's new Chief Secretary, succeeding Raj Kumar. A 1989-batch IAS officer, Joshi hails from Nainital and holds B Tech and M Tech degrees from IIT Delhi. His diverse experience includes a recent tenure in the Chief Minister's Office.

Upon assuming office, Joshi expressed his commitment to advancing Gujarat's industrial sectors. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state aims to enhance its reputation for ease of doing business and attracting foreign investments. The 'Viksit Gujarat 2047' vision document outlines plans for a thriving regional economy.

Raj Kumar was warmly bid farewell by colleagues and senior officials. On his last official day, he visited Governor Acharya Devvrat, who lauded Kumar's contributions to Gujarat and extended best wishes for his future.

