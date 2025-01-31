Ukraine's special operations forces have observed the absence of North Korean troops on the battlefield in Russia's Kursk region for nearly three weeks, suggesting a retreat following significant casualties, according to a military spokesperson on Friday.

In unison, Ukrainian and Western reports estimate that approximately 11,000 North Korean soldiers have been positioned in Kursk to support Moscow, although Russia has neither confirmed nor denied such deployment. Colonel Oleksandr Kindratenko stated that the North Korean troops' recent absence indicates they have likely been compelled to retreat due to substantial losses.

The overall Ukrainian military authority for the Kursk front declined to officially comment on the matter. The special operations forces' deployments along the Kursk region front remain undisclosed. This development follows Ukraine's August incursion into Kursk aiming to distract Russian troops, enhance morale, and create a strategic bargaining position.

