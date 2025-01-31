Left Menu

Vanishing Act: North Korean Troops Retreat from Kursk Battlefield

North Korean troops deployed in Russia's Kursk region alongside Russian forces have reportedly withdrawn after heavy losses, according to Ukraine's special operations forces. Previously believed to number around 11,000, their presence remains unconfirmed by Moscow. Ukraine had pushed into Kursk to divert Russian forces, gaining a temporary strategic advantage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's special operations forces have observed the absence of North Korean troops on the battlefield in Russia's Kursk region for nearly three weeks, suggesting a retreat following significant casualties, according to a military spokesperson on Friday.

In unison, Ukrainian and Western reports estimate that approximately 11,000 North Korean soldiers have been positioned in Kursk to support Moscow, although Russia has neither confirmed nor denied such deployment. Colonel Oleksandr Kindratenko stated that the North Korean troops' recent absence indicates they have likely been compelled to retreat due to substantial losses.

The overall Ukrainian military authority for the Kursk front declined to officially comment on the matter. The special operations forces' deployments along the Kursk region front remain undisclosed. This development follows Ukraine's August incursion into Kursk aiming to distract Russian troops, enhance morale, and create a strategic bargaining position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

