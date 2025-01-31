Left Menu

Justice Served: Kerala Court's Landmark Ruling in Child Abuse Case

A Kerala court has sentenced a man to three life imprisonments for the rape of his minor granddaughter, a crime that led to her suicide. The court also imposed a 10-year sentence for an unnatural offence and fined him Rs 40,000. The case came to light in 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 31-01-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Kottarakkara Fast Track Special Court in Kerala has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing a man to three life imprisonments. The man was found guilty of raping his minor granddaughter, a crime that culminated in her tragic suicide.

Judge Anju Meera Birla ruled that the sentences would last for the remainder of the convict's natural life. The grandfather was also handed a 10-year sentence for offenses under section 377 of the IPC and fined Rs 40,000.

Revelations in 2017 exposed the crime, leading to the conviction based on the testimony of the victim's elder sister. Although acquitted of abetment to suicide, the court recommended compensation for the victim's mother under relevant legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

