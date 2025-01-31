Justice Served: Kerala Court's Landmark Ruling in Child Abuse Case

The Kottarakkara Fast Track Special Court in Kerala has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing a man to three life imprisonments. The man was found guilty of raping his minor granddaughter, a crime that culminated in her tragic suicide.

Judge Anju Meera Birla ruled that the sentences would last for the remainder of the convict's natural life. The grandfather was also handed a 10-year sentence for offenses under section 377 of the IPC and fined Rs 40,000.

Revelations in 2017 exposed the crime, leading to the conviction based on the testimony of the victim's elder sister. Although acquitted of abetment to suicide, the court recommended compensation for the victim's mother under relevant legal frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)