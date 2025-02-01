Evening Missiles Strike Odesa's Historic Heart

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the historic center of Ukraine's Black Sea port city, Odesa, on a recent evening, severely damaging buildings in the UNESCO World Heritage site and injuring two people, local officials reported.

Images shared online depicted damage to the iconic Hotel Bristol, a luxury landmark dating back to the 19th century, with debris scattered on streets near the ornate opera house from the same era. Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov confirmed the injuries via the Telegram messaging app.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper noted that two significant explosions were heard in the city early in the evening. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the urgent need for enhanced air defenses in his video address and highlighted ongoing efforts with international partners to bolster Ukraine's protective capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)