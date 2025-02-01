Left Menu

Evening Missiles Strike Odesa's Historic Heart

Russian forces launched a missile attack on Odesa, damaging historic buildings and injuring two, according to local officials. The Hotel Bristol and nearby opera house were among the structures affected. President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for improved air defenses and expedited weapon deliveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 01:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the historic center of Ukraine's Black Sea port city, Odesa, on a recent evening, severely damaging buildings in the UNESCO World Heritage site and injuring two people, local officials reported.

Images shared online depicted damage to the iconic Hotel Bristol, a luxury landmark dating back to the 19th century, with debris scattered on streets near the ornate opera house from the same era. Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov confirmed the injuries via the Telegram messaging app.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper noted that two significant explosions were heard in the city early in the evening. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized the urgent need for enhanced air defenses in his video address and highlighted ongoing efforts with international partners to bolster Ukraine's protective capabilities.

