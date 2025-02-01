Left Menu

Devastating Missile Attack on Odesa's Heritage

A missile attack by Russian forces on Odesa, a UNESCO World Heritage site, caused significant damage to historic structures and injured seven people. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasized the urgent need for stronger air defenses. The attack targeted civilian buildings, damaging landmarks and cultural sites.

Updated: 01-02-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 04:42 IST
Devastating Missile Attack on Odesa's Heritage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an alarming escalation, Russian forces targeted the heart of Odesa, Ukraine, with missile strikes, inflicting severe damage on this UNESCO World Heritage site and injuring seven, as reported by local officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, reiterating the imperative to fortify Ukraine's air defenses. By targeting the Hotel Bristol and the Odesa Philharmonic, historical treasures from the late 19th century, the assault not only caused physical destruction but also threatened the city's rich cultural heritage.

Additional video evidence shows destruction near the city's opulent opera house, with debris and fragments scattered. According to Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper, the strikes were executed with military precision, indicating an intent to maximize damage and civilian casualties. Zelenskiy, while addressing national concerns, has advocated for expedited military support to bolster Ukraine's defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

