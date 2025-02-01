In an alarming escalation, Russian forces targeted the heart of Odesa, Ukraine, with missile strikes, inflicting severe damage on this UNESCO World Heritage site and injuring seven, as reported by local officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack, reiterating the imperative to fortify Ukraine's air defenses. By targeting the Hotel Bristol and the Odesa Philharmonic, historical treasures from the late 19th century, the assault not only caused physical destruction but also threatened the city's rich cultural heritage.

Additional video evidence shows destruction near the city's opulent opera house, with debris and fragments scattered. According to Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper, the strikes were executed with military precision, indicating an intent to maximize damage and civilian casualties. Zelenskiy, while addressing national concerns, has advocated for expedited military support to bolster Ukraine's defense systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)