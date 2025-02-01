Attack on Senior Shiv Sena Leader Sparks Major Investigation

In a shocking incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a senior Shiv Sena leader was brutally attacked after raising concerns about illegal gambling in the area. The 75-year-old Vijay Gholap was assaulted in his residence by a group using iron rods, police confirmed on Saturday.

A case of attempted murder has been swiftly lodged against seven suspects in relation to the violent incident, which took place on January 29 in Jawhar. This attack underscores rising tensions following Gholap's previous complaints that led authorities to act against unlawful gambling operations.

The Palghar police are also engaged in a separate investigation concerning the murder of Ashok Dhodi, another Shiv Sena leader. Dhodi's body was discovered in the trunk of his car in Gujarat, days after he was reported missing, with family members alleging that his death is connected to his opposition to local liquor cartels.

