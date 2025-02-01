Violence Erupts in Balochistan: Conflict Intensifies
Recent clashes in southwest Pakistan's Balochistan province resulted in the deaths of 18 paramilitary soldiers and 24 militants. The conflict arose from militant attempts to establish roadblocks, prompting security forces to intervene. The ongoing violence highlights the region's ongoing separatist and Islamist insurgencies.
In a recent surge of violence in southwestern Pakistan's Balochistan region, 18 paramilitary soldiers and 24 militants were killed during clashes, the military's media wing reported on Saturday. The confrontation began when militants attempted to set up roadblocks overnight, prompting security forces to respond.
The military described the deaths as occurring during "clearance operations" aimed at dismantling militant activities in the restive province, though it remains unclear which group was involved in the attack. The incident underscores the ongoing insurgencies by separatist Baloch groups and Islamist militants in the mineral-rich area that borders Afghanistan and Iran.
Reacting to the violence, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack in a statement. Earlier this week, another attempt by Islamist militants involving an explosive-laden vehicle was thwarted near the Afghan border. Previously, in August, separatist militants claimed the lives of at least 73 people through attacks on infrastructure and security forces, further illustrating the volatile situation in Balochistan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
