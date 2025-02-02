Left Menu

Dormitory Under Fire: A New Chapter in the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russian defense ministry reported a missile strike by Ukraine on a boarding school dormitory in Kursk. Ukraine previously accused Russian forces of attacking the same site, resulting in at least four casualties in the part held by Ukrainian forces.

02-02-2025
The Russian defense ministry announced that Ukraine executed a targeted missile attack on a dormitory at a boarding school in Russia's Kursk border region on Saturday. This incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

Conversely, Ukrainian authorities had earlier reported that the dormitory, situated in a section of the Kursk region under Ukrainian control, was struck by Russian forces. The attack allegedly resulted in the tragic deaths of at least four individuals.

This conflicting narrative highlights the complexity and volatility of the military engagement between Russia and Ukraine, as both sides continue to exchange accusations while civilian structures remain caught in the crossfire.

