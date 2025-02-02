Left Menu

Revamping Justice: Tackling Judicial Backlogs

A national conference organized by the Supreme Court focused on identifying and overcoming challenges within state judiciaries. The event aimed to address bottlenecks in case disposal through discussions on uniform case categorization, technological optimization, recruitment, and developing robust training programs for judicial officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 12:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A recent national conference, orchestrated by the Supreme Court, focused on addressing the persistent issue of case backlogs plaguing the state judiciary systems.

Attended by judges from various courts, the forum facilitated dialogues on overcoming case disposal delays and implementing strategic improvements, with discussions led by Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna.

Key takeaways included leveraging technology, improving recruitment processes, and establishing a consistent training curriculum to streamline judicial efficiency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

