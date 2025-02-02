Revamping Justice: Tackling Judicial Backlogs

A recent national conference, orchestrated by the Supreme Court, focused on addressing the persistent issue of case backlogs plaguing the state judiciary systems.

Attended by judges from various courts, the forum facilitated dialogues on overcoming case disposal delays and implementing strategic improvements, with discussions led by Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna.

Key takeaways included leveraging technology, improving recruitment processes, and establishing a consistent training curriculum to streamline judicial efficiency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)