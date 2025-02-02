Major Seizure at Mumbai Airport: Contraband Worth Over Rs 50 Crore Confiscated

In a significant crackdown at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, customs officials seized hydroponic weed, gold, and diamonds worth more than Rs 50 crore, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals.

The operation was part of a special drive conducted from January 28 to January 31, spearheaded by Mumbai Customs.

The confiscated items included 50.11 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 50.116 crore, diamonds worth Rs 93.8 lakh, and 2.073 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.5 crore. Six cases were registered during this operation under the Customs Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)