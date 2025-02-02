Left Menu

Major Seizure at Mumbai Airport: Contraband Worth Over Rs 50 Crore Confiscated

In a special operation held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, authorities seized hydroponic weed, gold, and diamonds valued over Rs 50 crore. This crackdown led to the arrest of eight individuals under the Customs Act. Six cases were registered during the drive conducted between January 28 and January 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2025 14:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 14:40 IST
Major Seizure at Mumbai Airport: Contraband Worth Over Rs 50 Crore Confiscated
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, customs officials seized hydroponic weed, gold, and diamonds worth more than Rs 50 crore, resulting in the arrest of eight individuals.

The operation was part of a special drive conducted from January 28 to January 31, spearheaded by Mumbai Customs.

The confiscated items included 50.11 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 50.116 crore, diamonds worth Rs 93.8 lakh, and 2.073 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.5 crore. Six cases were registered during this operation under the Customs Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025