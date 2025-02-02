Ceasefire Tensions Escalate in Gaza: Strikes, Hostages, and Humanitarian Delays

An Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in Gaza on Sunday, injuring at least four Palestinians, as medics initially reported a young boy's death, later resuscitated. The incident increased tensions despite the existing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli military justified the strike by labeling the vehicle as suspicious, moving outside the prescribed inspection route. This incident follows a series of confrontations where Israeli forces, citing threats, have engaged Palestinians since the ceasefire's commencement on Jan. 19. Hamas, however, terms these actions as breaches of the truce.

Hamas has expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's handling of the humanitarian components of the ceasefire. The delivery of essential supplies like medicine, fuel, and restoration equipment remains stalled. With negotiations on further releases and Israeli troop withdrawal pending, the region's peace remains precarious.

