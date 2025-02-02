Left Menu

Ceasefire Tensions Escalate in Gaza: Strikes, Hostages, and Humanitarian Delays

Tensions rise as Israeli strikes in Gaza leave Palestinians wounded, complicating the fragile ceasefire agreement. While negotiations on hostage releases and troop withdrawals continue, Hamas blames Israel for humanitarian delays, urging faster aid distribution. Concerns over ceasefire violations keep the region on edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 21:12 IST
An Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in Gaza on Sunday, injuring at least four Palestinians, as medics initially reported a young boy's death, later resuscitated. The incident increased tensions despite the existing ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The Israeli military justified the strike by labeling the vehicle as suspicious, moving outside the prescribed inspection route. This incident follows a series of confrontations where Israeli forces, citing threats, have engaged Palestinians since the ceasefire's commencement on Jan. 19. Hamas, however, terms these actions as breaches of the truce.

Hamas has expressed dissatisfaction with Israel's handling of the humanitarian components of the ceasefire. The delivery of essential supplies like medicine, fuel, and restoration equipment remains stalled. With negotiations on further releases and Israeli troop withdrawal pending, the region's peace remains precarious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

