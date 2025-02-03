Tensions Escalate: Ukraine's Drone Assaults Ignite Fires in Russian Energy Facilities

In a dramatic overnight offensive, Ukraine launched a series of drone attacks targeting key fuel and energy facilities in Russia. The assaults led to fires at a Volgograd oil refinery and caused temporary flight suspensions across multiple airports, as confirmed by Russian authorities on Monday.

Governor Andrei Bocharov of the Volgograd region stated that the air defense forces successfully repelled a massive drone attack in the region. Although several fires were ignited at an oil refinery by falling debris, the blazes were contained. Baza, a Russian Telegram channel with close ties to security services, reported explosions near a Lukoil-operated refinery.

The Russian defense ministry claimed to have intercepted and destroyed 70 Ukrainian drones overnight, targeting the Volgograd, Rostov, and Astrakhan regions. While most flights have since resumed, the situation underscores the escalating tensions and Ukraine's strategies aimed at crippling Russia's infrastructure amidst ongoing conflict.

