Explosion Rocks Moscow Luxury Apartment: Assassination Speculated

A bomb explosion in a luxury Moscow apartment has resulted in one death and four injuries, with speculations of an assassination plot. The incident occurred when a man accompanied by bodyguards entered the 'Scarlet Sails' complex lobby. Russian media reported damage, with the target still unidentified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating explosion rocked a luxury apartment building in Moscow, leaving at least one fatality and four others injured. Russian state media has reported that the incident might have been an assassination attempt.

The bomb exploded as a man, accompanied by bodyguards, entered the lobby of the 'Scarlet Sails' complex, situated near the Moskva River. The target of this deadly attack remains unidentified, though among the injured were the bodyguards of the deceased.

Video footage capturing the extensive damage has been circulated by Baza, a Telegram channel linked to Russian security services. Meanwhile, the memory of a recent December incident lingered, when Ukraine claimed responsibility for killing Russian General Igor Kirillov. No comments from Ukraine have been made regarding the latest explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

