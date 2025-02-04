Federal Funding Freeze Halted Amid Legal Battles

In a significant legal development, a federal judge in Washington, D.C., maintained a temporary block on the Trump administration's proposal to freeze federal funding on Monday. Nonprofit organizations argue they are still struggling to access promised grants and loans.

US District Judge Loren L. AliKhan extended her earlier issued order, halting a broad plan to potentially stop trillions in federal spending. Although the memo detailing the freeze has been retracted, the administration maintains its intention to realign funding with the president's executive orders. In another legal challenge, a Rhode Island judge also blocked any pause in federal funding following a lawsuit backed by nearly two dozen Democratic states.

Numerous groups have reported difficulties accessing promised funds despite the retraction of the order, ranging from childcare services in Wisconsin and disability support in West Virginia to small business research projects. The Trump administration claims that this brief pause is lawful, intending to synchronize spending with the president's agenda. However, Judge AliKhan has expressed concern over the Office of Management and Budget's unchecked discretion in applying the president's wishes, emphasizing the legal risks posed to nonprofits.

