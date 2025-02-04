Left Menu

Bomb Hoax Disrupts Kalaburagi School

A private school in Kalaburagi received a bomb threat via email, prompting evacuation and search, resulting in a hoax. The email, discussing Tamil Nadu politics, was in Tamil. Authorities registered a case and initiated an investigation to trace the source of the threat.

A bomb threat via email forced the evacuation of a private school in Kalaburagi, according to local police. The threat, ultimately a hoax, prompted an extensive search of the premises.

Kalaburagi police commissioner Sharanappa S D stated that law enforcement, informed by the school, arrived quickly to ensure student safety and conducted a thorough inspection with an anti-sabotage team.

While the email hinted at an RDX bomb in the school, further investigation revealed that it primarily focused on Tamil Nadu politics. A case was registered, and the incident is under investigation.

