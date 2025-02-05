Tragic Discovery: Police Guard's Body Found in Kolkata Court

In a tragic turn of events, the body of a police guard was discovered with a bullet wound on a chair near the staircase of Kolkata's City Civil Court early Wednesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Gopal Nath, is believed to have shot himself with his service pistol, which was found beside him. Investigators are examining various possibilities, including both suicide and murder.

CCTV footage is being analyzed as senior police officials, detective personnel, and forensic teams scrutinize the scene. A case has been registered at the Hare Street Police Station, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

