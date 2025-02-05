Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Police Guard's Body Found in Kolkata Court

The body of Gopal Nath, a police guard, was found with a bullet injury at Kolkata's City Civil Court. The case is under investigation, considering both suicide and murder. Nath, who was reportedly suffering from depression, seemingly shot himself. Authorities are analyzing CCTV footage to unravel the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, the body of a police guard was discovered with a bullet wound on a chair near the staircase of Kolkata's City Civil Court early Wednesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Gopal Nath, is believed to have shot himself with his service pistol, which was found beside him. Investigators are examining various possibilities, including both suicide and murder.

CCTV footage is being analyzed as senior police officials, detective personnel, and forensic teams scrutinize the scene. A case has been registered at the Hare Street Police Station, and the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

