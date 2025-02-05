Quota Activist Challenges CM Fadnavis on Maratha Reservation

Quota activist Manoj Jarange questioned the priorities of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. Jarange asked why Fadnavis, who had shown great concern for his daughter's education, couldn't extend the same empathy to the Maratha children by granting them reservations.

Jarange referenced Fadnavis's recent statement about postponing a move to the chief minister's official residence for his daughter's Class 10 exams. He challenged Fadnavis to show the same care for Maratha students who face dire consequences without reservation benefits.

Jarange also pointed out that the Dhangar community had faced a similar situation, with unfulfilled promises of reservation for over a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)