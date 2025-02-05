Quota Activist Challenges CM Fadnavis on Maratha Reservation
Manoj Jarange, a quota activist, questioned CM Devendra Fadnavis's commitment to the Maratha cause, pointing out the latter's announced household move delay for his daughter's exams. Jarange highlighted Fadnavis's lack of action on Maratha reservations despite similar empathy shown for his daughter's educational concerns.
- Country:
- India
Quota activist Manoj Jarange questioned the priorities of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday. Jarange asked why Fadnavis, who had shown great concern for his daughter's education, couldn't extend the same empathy to the Maratha children by granting them reservations.
Jarange referenced Fadnavis's recent statement about postponing a move to the chief minister's official residence for his daughter's Class 10 exams. He challenged Fadnavis to show the same care for Maratha students who face dire consequences without reservation benefits.
Jarange also pointed out that the Dhangar community had faced a similar situation, with unfulfilled promises of reservation for over a decade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa CM's Dynamic Push for Educational and Rural Development
Skuratov Sergey Nikolaevich: education, career as pilot and CEO, retirement
BJP Unveils Second Manifesto for Delhi Polls with Promises of Free Education and Anti-Corruption Stance
BJP releases second poll manifesto, says party to provide free education from KG to PG for needy students of Delhi if voted to power.
BITSoM: Cultivating Future-Ready Leaders Through Innovative MBA Education