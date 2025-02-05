Left Menu

Judge Blocks Trump's Controversial Birthright Citizenship Order

A federal judge has blocked Trump's order curtailing birthright citizenship, a move deemed unconstitutional by critics. The order aimed to deny citizenship to children born in the U.S. if their parents were non-citizens. Legal challenges question its compatibility with the 14th Amendment.

Updated: 05-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 23:13 IST
A federal judge has issued a nationwide injunction against President Donald Trump's plan to restrict birthright citizenship in the United States. Judge Deborah Boardman ruled that no court has ever supported Trump's interpretation of the Constitution, siding with immigrant rights groups and pregnant women fearing for their children's citizenship status.

During the hearing in Greenbelt, Maryland, Boardman upheld the longstanding law granting citizenship to virtually every baby born on U.S. soil. The decision marks a significant challenge to Trump's hardline immigration policies, offering temporary relief while litigation continues.

Despite efforts by Trump's Justice Department to appeal, Boardman's order echoes a previous pause by Seattle Judge John Coughenour, who deemed the policy unconstitutional. Today's ruling amplifies the ongoing legal debates surrounding the 14th Amendment's citizenship clause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

