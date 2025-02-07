Left Menu

US Lawmakers Move to Ban Chinese AI App 'DeepSeek' from Federal Devices

US Representatives introduce legislation to prohibit the use of China's AI app DeepSeek on federal devices. This initiative, comparing it to TikTok's existing ban, stems from concerns over surveillance, misinformation, and data security threats posed by Chinese technology.

  • United States

A bipartisan pair of US lawmakers are pushing to prohibit the Chinese AI app DeepSeek from federal devices. The legislation mirrors existing policies against TikTok, citing the app's potential to aid surveillance and misinformation, which endangers national security.

Introduced by Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Darin LaHood, the 'No DeepSeek on Government Devices Act' highlights fears of the Chinese government exploiting the app to follow US nationals. Concerns arose after DeepSeek's AI model gave US alternatives a run for their money.

This proposal emerges amidst tight US-China tech rivalry, with the US tightening controls on Chinese tech firms. Ban-by-example has taken global flight, with Italy, Taiwan, South Korea, Australia, and states like Texas having already instituted prohibitions on DeepSeek.

