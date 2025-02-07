Left Menu

Security Forces Neutralize 12 Insurgents in Pakistan Operation

In a decisive intelligence-based operation, Pakistan's security forces killed 12 terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The operation, which also resulted in the death of one security personnel, was conducted in response to intelligence about insurgent hideouts in North Waziristan. Weapons and ammunition were seized, affirming Pakistan's resolve against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 07-02-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 12:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's security forces executed a strategic operation in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, neutralizing 12 terrorists. The intelligence-based incursion took place overnight from February 5-6 in Hasan Khel, North Waziristan, as reported by the country's army media wing.

The operation targeted a hideout, informed by intelligence of insurgent presence. One security personnel lost his life, but the operation succeeded in eliminating insurgents involved in various attacks on both the military and civilians. The security personnel's sacrifice highlights the persistent struggle against terrorism.

Recovered from the site were weapons and ammunition, reflecting the insurgents' previous attacks. An ongoing clearance operation is underway to root out any remaining threats, underscoring the commitment of Pakistan's security forces to eradicating terrorism in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

