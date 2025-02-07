Patricia Bullrich's Strong Stance: Stamping Out Drug Gangs in Argentina

Patricia Bullrich, the security minister of Argentina, is aggressively tackling the issue of drug gangs, addressing rising violence and the surge in cocaine shipments to Europe. She asserts progress in her mission.

Argentina has become a significant transit hub for cocaine, particularly from Peru and Bolivia, flowing through ports like Rosario. This has led to an increase in gang-related murders. Bullrich, speaking to Reuters, emphasized that the government under President Javier Milei is making strides in dismantling gangs and preventing shipments from reaching European markets.

Bullrich highlighted cooperation between national and local governments in Rosario as crucial to their success, with a focus on intelligence over increased street policing. Her efforts include proposing a new anti-mafia law similar to U.S. RICO legislation and strengthening border controls with Brazil and Bolivia.

