Left Menu

Patricia Bullrich's Strong Stance: Stamping Out Drug Gangs in Argentina

Patricia Bullrich, Argentina's security minister, is focused on dismantling drug gangs and curbing violence driven by cocaine trafficking, helping lower murder rates significantly in key regions. Her strategy includes using intelligence, tougher borders, and international cooperation, while advocating legislative changes to better combat criminal networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 16:37 IST
Patricia Bullrich's Strong Stance: Stamping Out Drug Gangs in Argentina

Patricia Bullrich, the security minister of Argentina, is aggressively tackling the issue of drug gangs, addressing rising violence and the surge in cocaine shipments to Europe. She asserts progress in her mission.

Argentina has become a significant transit hub for cocaine, particularly from Peru and Bolivia, flowing through ports like Rosario. This has led to an increase in gang-related murders. Bullrich, speaking to Reuters, emphasized that the government under President Javier Milei is making strides in dismantling gangs and preventing shipments from reaching European markets.

Bullrich highlighted cooperation between national and local governments in Rosario as crucial to their success, with a focus on intelligence over increased street policing. Her efforts include proposing a new anti-mafia law similar to U.S. RICO legislation and strengthening border controls with Brazil and Bolivia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025