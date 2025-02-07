Russian Capture of Toretsk: A New Chapter in Eastern Ukraine Conflict

Russian forces have reportedly seized control of the strategic city of Toretsk in eastern Ukraine, according to an announcement by Russia's Defence Ministry on Friday.

The battle for Toretsk, known to Russians by its Soviet-era name, Dzerzhynsk, forms part of the broader conflict over Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, which Moscow claims as its own territory, despite firm rejection by Kyiv.

The report from Russia has not been independently confirmed by Reuters, illustrating the challenges of obtaining accurate information from the conflict zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)