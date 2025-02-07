Left Menu

Navigating AI Ethics: The Need for a Strong Regulatory Framework

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal called for a robust regulatory framework to address the ethical use of AI, emphasizing its potential and challenges. He highlighted the need for legal support to prevent unethical practices and stressed the importance of AI ethics in copyright protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:14 IST
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal emphasized the urgency of establishing a comprehensive regulatory framework to address the ethical deployment of artificial intelligence. Speaking at the 'Vidhi Pragati: National IP Moot Court Competition, 2025', Goyal highlighted the importance of legal measures against the unethical use of AI.

Goyal noted that while AI could serve as a valuable tool, it's not a replacement for human ingenuity. He mentioned the persistent challenges of counterfeit products in markets like China and the potential misuse of AI in copyright protection, stressing the need for robust regulations.

The minister proposed mandatory inclusion of intellectual property rights studies in law college curriculums to better equip future professionals. He expressed optimism that over the next 12-18 months a modern regulatory framework could be developed to support ethical AI use while addressing current and future challenges.

