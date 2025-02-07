Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has mandated the completion of the e-office system implementation across all government departments by March 31, marking a major stride in digital governance.

The e-office system facilitates electronic file and records management, promising transparency and efficiency by enabling electronic file movement and data tracking within the government framework.

Described as a landmark initiative, the e-office system aligns with the state's zero-tolerance stance on corruption, aiming to enhance governance. Sakti district's successful implementation serves as a model as efforts continue across Chhattisgarh to integrate digital administration fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)