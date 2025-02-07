Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai directs the full implementation of the e-office system for enhanced digital governance. The system aims to improve administrative efficiency, reduce delays, and foster transparency. Sakti district leads with full implementation, paving the way for statewide digital advancement.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has mandated the completion of the e-office system implementation across all government departments by March 31, marking a major stride in digital governance.
The e-office system facilitates electronic file and records management, promising transparency and efficiency by enabling electronic file movement and data tracking within the government framework.
Described as a landmark initiative, the e-office system aligns with the state's zero-tolerance stance on corruption, aiming to enhance governance. Sakti district's successful implementation serves as a model as efforts continue across Chhattisgarh to integrate digital administration fully.
