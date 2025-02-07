Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai directs the full implementation of the e-office system for enhanced digital governance. The system aims to improve administrative efficiency, reduce delays, and foster transparency. Sakti district leads with full implementation, paving the way for statewide digital advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 07-02-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 21:44 IST
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has mandated the completion of the e-office system implementation across all government departments by March 31, marking a major stride in digital governance.

The e-office system facilitates electronic file and records management, promising transparency and efficiency by enabling electronic file movement and data tracking within the government framework.

Described as a landmark initiative, the e-office system aligns with the state's zero-tolerance stance on corruption, aiming to enhance governance. Sakti district's successful implementation serves as a model as efforts continue across Chhattisgarh to integrate digital administration fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025