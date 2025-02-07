Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Samsung Employees Strike for Rights

Samsung factory workers in Sriperumbudur have gone on strike demanding the reinstatement of three suspended union members. The protest, led by the CITU-backed Samsung India Workers Union, started after allegations of management coercion. Samsung refutes the claims, calling them misleading.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 22:28 IST
  • India

In a significant development at Samsung's factory in Sriperumbudur, employees have initiated another strike over the suspension of three union members. The protest, involving around 500 employees, calls for the immediate reinstatement of the suspended workers linked with the Samsung India Workers Union, which is supported by CITU.

The union alleges management's coercion in forcing non-consenting employees to join a committee aligned with the company, violating previous agreements. Contrarily, Samsung has categorically dismissed the claims as 'false' and 'misleading', affirming their compliance with Indian laws and commitment to industrial peace.

Samsung asserts its readiness to engage in government-facilitated discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing dispute. Meanwhile, the lack of response from the Labour department exacerbates tensions, with union members resolved to continue their protest until a resolution is reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

