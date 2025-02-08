Left Menu

Brothers Accused in Heinous Crime Against Teen

Two brothers, Vivek Kumar Gautam and Azad Kumar, have been accused of raping and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl. Azad allegedly manipulated the victim to a hotel, raped her, and recorded the act. The video was used by Vivek to further blackmail and assault her. The family filed a complaint, leading to an FIR under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santkabirnagar | Updated: 08-02-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 21:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A disturbing case has emerged involving two brothers, Vivek Kumar Gautam (20) and Azad Kumar (18), who are accused of raping and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl. The allegations include producing and distributing explicit content, escalating public outrage.

Local authorities state that the girl's mother filed a report against the brothers. She claimed Azad befriended the Class 12 student before allegedly luring her to a hotel where the crime was said to have occurred. An explicit video purportedly made of the incident was shared with Vivek Kumar Gautam, who allegedly used it to further torment the girl.

The incident reportedly left the victim traumatized until confiding in her family. Prompt action from her family led to an FIR being filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

