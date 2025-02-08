Brothers Accused in Heinous Crime Against Teen

A disturbing case has emerged involving two brothers, Vivek Kumar Gautam (20) and Azad Kumar (18), who are accused of raping and blackmailing a 17-year-old girl. The allegations include producing and distributing explicit content, escalating public outrage.

Local authorities state that the girl's mother filed a report against the brothers. She claimed Azad befriended the Class 12 student before allegedly luring her to a hotel where the crime was said to have occurred. An explicit video purportedly made of the incident was shared with Vivek Kumar Gautam, who allegedly used it to further torment the girl.

The incident reportedly left the victim traumatized until confiding in her family. Prompt action from her family led to an FIR being filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to seek justice.

