Tensions Rise: North Korea Condemns U.S. Nuclear Submarine's Presence

North Korea has accused the United States of escalating tensions by deploying a nuclear submarine to South Korea. The North’s defence ministry warns of possible military action, condemning the U.S. move as hostile. The incident adds to the ongoing strain amid joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 07:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 07:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid increasing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea has sharply criticized the United States for deploying a nuclear-powered submarine to a South Korean port. The move has been labeled as a direct security threat by the North's defense ministry, which has vowed to take necessary punitive measures. The KCNA news agency reported the submarine's emergence as evidence of the U.S.'s persistent antagonism towards North Korea.

The North Korean defense ministry, through an unnamed spokesperson, expressed significant concern over what it describes as the U.S.'s dangerous military actions that could potentially escalate into full-blown conflict. The appearance of the USS Alexandria in Busan was intended for rest and replenishment purposes, according to South Korea's defense ministry, which emphasized the opportunity it presents for bilateral naval cooperation.

This incident dovetails with North Korea's routine denunciation of U.S. military presence and joint exercises with South Korean forces. The latest bout of harsh rhetoric comes amid a backdrop of fears of increased military confrontation, compounded by separate live-fire drills carried out by the U.S. and South Korean armies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

