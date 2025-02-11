Left Menu

Nepal's Land Ordinance Faces Political Opposition

Nepal's political scene is currently stirred by a land-related ordinance, opposed by key parties including JSP-Nepal and CPN-Maoist Centre, which term it as benefiting the 'land mafia' over genuine landless individuals. This opposition casts doubt on the ruling coalition's ability to pass it through Parliament.

  • Country:
  • Nepal

In Nepal, a land-related ordinance is facing staunch opposition from significant political parties, including Janata Samajbadi Party Nepal (JSP-Nepal) and CPN-Maoist Centre. The ordinance, which aims to reform land policies affecting the landless and marginalized communities, is described by critics as favoring the 'land mafia.'

JSP-Nepal, a key player in the government but not part of the cabinet, has declared its opposition in both the House of Representatives and the National Assembly. Vice chairman Raj Kishor Yadav emphasizes that the ordinance undermines the rights of landless people in the Terai regions.

With JSP holding crucial votes in the National Assembly, where the ruling coalition's strength is precarious, the ordinance's future remains uncertain. As tensions rise, the potential failure to pass this and other key ordinances could spell crisis for the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

