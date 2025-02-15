Judge Extends Block on Elon Musk's DOGE Team
A U.S. judge has extended a temporary blockade on Elon Musk's DOGE team from accessing crucial Treasury Department systems. This decision follows a request from 19 Democratic state attorneys general for a more permanent injunction. The judge is yet to decide on a longer-lasting injunction.
A U.S. judge on Friday extended a temporary block preventing Elon Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury Department systems handling significant financial transactions.
U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas announced during a Manhattan hearing that she would not, at this point, rule on a request by 19 Democratic state attorneys general for a more permanent injunction.
The injunction aims to prevent DOGE's involvement in the financial systems, pending further legal proceedings, while a temporary restraining order remains effective.
(With inputs from agencies.)
