Left Menu

Judge Extends Block on Elon Musk's DOGE Team

A U.S. judge has extended a temporary blockade on Elon Musk's DOGE team from accessing crucial Treasury Department systems. This decision follows a request from 19 Democratic state attorneys general for a more permanent injunction. The judge is yet to decide on a longer-lasting injunction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 02:33 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 02:33 IST
Judge Extends Block on Elon Musk's DOGE Team

A U.S. judge on Friday extended a temporary block preventing Elon Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury Department systems handling significant financial transactions.

U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas announced during a Manhattan hearing that she would not, at this point, rule on a request by 19 Democratic state attorneys general for a more permanent injunction.

The injunction aims to prevent DOGE's involvement in the financial systems, pending further legal proceedings, while a temporary restraining order remains effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025