Judge Extends Block on Elon Musk's DOGE Team

A U.S. judge on Friday extended a temporary block preventing Elon Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury Department systems handling significant financial transactions.

U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas announced during a Manhattan hearing that she would not, at this point, rule on a request by 19 Democratic state attorneys general for a more permanent injunction.

The injunction aims to prevent DOGE's involvement in the financial systems, pending further legal proceedings, while a temporary restraining order remains effective.

(With inputs from agencies.)