Strengthening Ties: India and Oman Celebrate 70 Years of Diplomacy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged in comprehensive discussions with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, focusing on trade, investment, and energy security. The meeting coincided with the 8th Indian Ocean Conference and marked the 70th anniversary of India-Oman diplomatic relations with a new logo and book release.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held extensive talks with Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on Sunday, covering a spectrum of topics including trade, investment, and energy security. The discussions took place in the Omani capital, aligned with the 8th Indian Ocean Conference.
Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for Albusaidi's efforts in hosting the conference, conveying this through a social media post. An emblem commemorating the 70-year diplomatic relations between India and Oman was released by the ministers.
Additionally, they unveiled a book titled 'Mandvi to Muscat: Indian Community and the Shared History of India and Oman', highlighting the presence of a significant Indian community in Oman, consisting of approximately 664,783 individuals as of August 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
