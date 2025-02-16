Rebel Advance in Bukavu: A New Power Struggle in Eastern Congo

In a significant development in the ongoing unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have advanced into Bukavu, a crucial city in the east. Having faced minimal opposition from government forces, the takeover has raised alarms both locally and internationally.

The Congolese government, under pressure from this rapid advance, has accused Rwanda of aiding the rebels, a charge Rwanda denies. The situation echoes past regional tensions, especially following the dramatic capture of Goma earlier in the year, which saw substantial casualties.

Witnesses reported seeing M23 troops openly moving through Bukavu, signaling a substantial shift in the control of the region. With the withdrawal of Congolese forces, concerns about the resurgence of conflict and humanitarian crises loom large. The stability of this mineral-rich area remains at a critical juncture.

