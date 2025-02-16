Left Menu

Rebel Advance in Bukavu: A New Power Struggle in Eastern Congo

M23 rebels have moved into the center of Bukavu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, meeting little resistance. The Congolese government accuses Rwanda of backing this advance, further straining regional tensions. This move follows the rebels' earlier capture of Goma and stokes fears of a broader conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 22:14 IST
Rebel Advance in Bukavu: A New Power Struggle in Eastern Congo

In a significant development in the ongoing unrest in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels have advanced into Bukavu, a crucial city in the east. Having faced minimal opposition from government forces, the takeover has raised alarms both locally and internationally.

The Congolese government, under pressure from this rapid advance, has accused Rwanda of aiding the rebels, a charge Rwanda denies. The situation echoes past regional tensions, especially following the dramatic capture of Goma earlier in the year, which saw substantial casualties.

Witnesses reported seeing M23 troops openly moving through Bukavu, signaling a substantial shift in the control of the region. With the withdrawal of Congolese forces, concerns about the resurgence of conflict and humanitarian crises loom large. The stability of this mineral-rich area remains at a critical juncture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025