Left Menu

Trump Administration Challenges Whistleblower Office Leadership in Supreme Court

The Trump administration is appealing to the Supreme Court to allow the firing of the Office of Special Counsel's head. This marks the first appeal to the justices since Trump took office, aiming to overturn lower court decisions that hinder his second-term agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 01:39 IST
Trump Administration Challenges Whistleblower Office Leadership in Supreme Court
  • Country:
  • United States

The Trump administration has filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court to facilitate the dismissal of Hampton Dellinger, the head of the federal agency responsible for whistleblower protection. The move marks the first direct appeal to the nation's highest court since President Trump took office, representing a significant legal maneuver in his second-term agenda.

The appeal emerged after a split in the appeals court panel, which rejected lifting a lower court order that temporarily reinstated Dellinger. The administration argues for the removal based on broader executive powers, despite Dellinger's claim that he was ousted without job performance issues.

This legal battle is the beginning of what is likely to be a series of attempts by Trump's team to overturn unfavorable rulings from lower courts, challenging the court's stance and testing the loyalty of the conservative-majority bench, which includes three justices appointed by Trump himself.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025