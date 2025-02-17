Trump Administration Challenges Whistleblower Office Leadership in Supreme Court

The Trump administration has filed an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court to facilitate the dismissal of Hampton Dellinger, the head of the federal agency responsible for whistleblower protection. The move marks the first direct appeal to the nation's highest court since President Trump took office, representing a significant legal maneuver in his second-term agenda.

The appeal emerged after a split in the appeals court panel, which rejected lifting a lower court order that temporarily reinstated Dellinger. The administration argues for the removal based on broader executive powers, despite Dellinger's claim that he was ousted without job performance issues.

This legal battle is the beginning of what is likely to be a series of attempts by Trump's team to overturn unfavorable rulings from lower courts, challenging the court's stance and testing the loyalty of the conservative-majority bench, which includes three justices appointed by Trump himself.

