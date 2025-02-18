Mexico Challenges Google Over Gulf Naming in Tensions with US
Mexico awaits a Google response on restoring the Gulf of Mexico name on its maps service before pursuing legal action. The US has named it Gulf of America, causing tensions. Google defends its consistent mapping strategy, but Mexico argues it violates its sovereignty. Talks with the US continue.
Mexico has issued an ultimatum to Google, demanding that the tech giant restore the name Gulf of Mexico on its Google Maps service, threatening legal action otherwise. This follows a contentious renaming by the United States under former President Donald Trump, now calling the water body Gulf of America.
In a letter shared by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Google's Vice President of Government Affairs, Cris Turner, stated that the company's policy will not change. While the Gulf is labeled as Gulf of America within the US and Gulf of Mexico elsewhere, Google insists it follows longstanding impartial maps policies.
This disagreement underscores heightened tensions between Mexico and the US, as Sheinbaum navigates complex diplomatic ties. Simultaneously, Mexico announced upcoming high-level talks with the US to discuss trade and security. Media organizations, including AP, have also criticized the renaming, citing concerns about press freedom violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Leaders Tackle Defence and Trade Challenges Amid US Tensions
Local Governments Fight Back: Climate Justice Through Legal Action
Social Media Misinformation Sparks Legal Action at Maha Kumbh
China Strikes Back: New Tariffs and Antitrust Probes Amid US Tensions
Financial Freeze: FIITJEE's Sudden Shutdown Sparks Legal Action