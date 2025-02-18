Mexico Challenges Google Over Gulf Naming in Tensions with US

Mexico has issued an ultimatum to Google, demanding that the tech giant restore the name Gulf of Mexico on its Google Maps service, threatening legal action otherwise. This follows a contentious renaming by the United States under former President Donald Trump, now calling the water body Gulf of America.

In a letter shared by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Google's Vice President of Government Affairs, Cris Turner, stated that the company's policy will not change. While the Gulf is labeled as Gulf of America within the US and Gulf of Mexico elsewhere, Google insists it follows longstanding impartial maps policies.

This disagreement underscores heightened tensions between Mexico and the US, as Sheinbaum navigates complex diplomatic ties. Simultaneously, Mexico announced upcoming high-level talks with the US to discuss trade and security. Media organizations, including AP, have also criticized the renaming, citing concerns about press freedom violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)