Mexico Challenges Google Over Gulf Naming in Tensions with US

Mexico awaits a Google response on restoring the Gulf of Mexico name on its maps service before pursuing legal action. The US has named it Gulf of America, causing tensions. Google defends its consistent mapping strategy, but Mexico argues it violates its sovereignty. Talks with the US continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 18-02-2025 02:11 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 02:11 IST
Mexico has issued an ultimatum to Google, demanding that the tech giant restore the name Gulf of Mexico on its Google Maps service, threatening legal action otherwise. This follows a contentious renaming by the United States under former President Donald Trump, now calling the water body Gulf of America.

In a letter shared by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, Google's Vice President of Government Affairs, Cris Turner, stated that the company's policy will not change. While the Gulf is labeled as Gulf of America within the US and Gulf of Mexico elsewhere, Google insists it follows longstanding impartial maps policies.

This disagreement underscores heightened tensions between Mexico and the US, as Sheinbaum navigates complex diplomatic ties. Simultaneously, Mexico announced upcoming high-level talks with the US to discuss trade and security. Media organizations, including AP, have also criticized the renaming, citing concerns about press freedom violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

