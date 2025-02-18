Justice Biren Vaishnav Appointed Acting Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court

Justice Biren Vaishnav has been appointed the acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court from February 18 to March 2. This appointment comes as Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal takes a leave of absence during the same period.

The Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA) has called for Agarwal's transfer to another high court. The decision was made over issues regarding a change in the court's roster, which lists the allocation of cases to various judges.

Following Article 223 of the Indian Constitution, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification on Monday confirming Justice Vaishnav's temporary appointment to ensure the smooth functioning of the Gujarat High Court during Agarwal's absence.

