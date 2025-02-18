Left Menu

Justice Biren Vaishnav Appointed Acting Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court

Justice Biren Vaishnav has been appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court from February 18 to March 2, following Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal's leave. The Gujarat HC Advocates' Association has requested Agarwal's transfer over changes in the court's roster system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-02-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 10:45 IST
Justice Biren Vaishnav Appointed Acting Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Biren Vaishnav has been appointed the acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court from February 18 to March 2. This appointment comes as Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal takes a leave of absence during the same period.

The Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA) has called for Agarwal's transfer to another high court. The decision was made over issues regarding a change in the court's roster, which lists the allocation of cases to various judges.

Following Article 223 of the Indian Constitution, the Ministry of Law and Justice issued a notification on Monday confirming Justice Vaishnav's temporary appointment to ensure the smooth functioning of the Gujarat High Court during Agarwal's absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025