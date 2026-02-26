Left Menu

Jharkhand's Call for Law to Safeguard Tribal Funds

Jharkhand Minister Chamra Linda announced plans for a law to safeguard Tribal Sub-Plan funds from misuse by state departments, inspired by Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh policies. Linda highlighted issues with OBC scholarships due to delayed central funds and addressed concerns about seed procurement impacting local farmers.

Jharkhand's minister Chamra Linda revealed the government's intention to propose legislation aimed at preventing the misdirection of Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds. The proposed law draws inspiration from existing acts in Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh which effectively mitigate fund diversion.

In response to questions raised in the state's assembly, Linda highlighted the absence of a regulatory body over TSP funds has led to misuse by various departments. He assured that modeling a law similar to Andhra Pradesh's measures would help bridge the socio-economic divide affecting the tribal community.

Another significant concern addressed was the delay in OBC scholarship funds from the central government, impacting educational support for students. Additionally, concerns were raised about seed procurement affecting local farmers negatively, which the state aims to address urgently.

