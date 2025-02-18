Left Menu

French Ambassador Advocates for Asian Diplomatic Freedom Amid US-China Tensions

French Ambassador to Singapore, Stephen Marchisio, emphasized France's stance on not forcing Asian partners to choose between the US and China. At a press meet, he highlighted the importance of maintaining diplomatic relations with all. The ambassador also called for European unity, particularly regarding military purchases from the US.

Updated: 18-02-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:43 IST
French Ambassador Advocates for Asian Diplomatic Freedom Amid US-China Tensions

In a luncheon on Monday, French Ambassador to Singapore, Stephen Marchisio, expressed concerns over growing pressure on Asian nations to choose between aligning with the US or China. Marchisio highlighted France's position of advocating for open dialogues with all global powers.

The Ambassador emphasized the importance of each Asian state defending its own interests without external pressures, even if they oppose the Chinese political framework or reject a US military presence.

Amid security discussions in Munich, Marchisio urged European unity, even suggesting a reevaluation of US arms purchases following confrontational remarks by US officials. He highlighted the necessity of clarifying Europe's stance in light of strained US relations and emphasized shared interests between the regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

