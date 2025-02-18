Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds as YSRCP Leader Visits Jailed MLA

YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy visited jailed party leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi, criticizing the TDP-led government for the alleged deteriorating law and order in Andhra Pradesh. Reddy asserted the arrest was politically motivated, emphasizing that false cases were filed to prevent Vamsi from obtaining bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:43 IST
YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited jailed party leader Vallabhaneni Vamsi and condemned the current TDP-led government, citing a decline in law and order across Andhra Pradesh.

Vamsi was arrested in Hyderabad over allegations related to an attack on the TDP's Gannavaram office during the YSRCP regime two years ago. The former MLA is currently detained in Vijayawada's jail.

Reddy criticized the manner of Vamsi's arrest and the alleged concoction of false charges, portraying it as a manifestation of deteriorating governance. He warned that the YSRCP, upon regaining power, would address these abuses by the current officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

