Bolsonaro Faces Charges in Alleged Coup Plot

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was formally charged on Tuesday for allegedly plotting a coup to overturn his 2022 electoral defeat. These charges add another layer of complexity to the troubled far-right leader's dwindling dreams of a political resurgence.

Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet has indicted Bolsonaro along with his former running mate, General Walter Braga Netto, accusing them of spearheading a 'criminal organization' aimed at dismantling Brazil's 40-year-old democracy.

In total, 34 individuals including high-ranking military officials have been implicated, highlighting a broader conspiracy. The charges follow a two-year investigation into Bolsonaro's role in inciting violent protests in January 2023, just days after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration.

