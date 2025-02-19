Left Menu

Bolsonaro Faces Charges in Alleged Coup Plot

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro faces charges for allegedly plotting a coup to overturn his 2022 election defeat. Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet accused Bolsonaro and others of leading a 'criminal organization' against democracy. Bolsonaro's chances of legal success appear slim, with possible jail time if convicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 07:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 07:37 IST
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was formally charged on Tuesday for allegedly plotting a coup to overturn his 2022 electoral defeat. These charges add another layer of complexity to the troubled far-right leader's dwindling dreams of a political resurgence.

Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet has indicted Bolsonaro along with his former running mate, General Walter Braga Netto, accusing them of spearheading a 'criminal organization' aimed at dismantling Brazil's 40-year-old democracy.

In total, 34 individuals including high-ranking military officials have been implicated, highlighting a broader conspiracy. The charges follow a two-year investigation into Bolsonaro's role in inciting violent protests in January 2023, just days after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

