Left Menu

Deadly Betrayal in Mainpuri: The Shocking Murder Mystery Unveiled

In Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, a woman and her lover were arrested for allegedly murdering her husband. Their motive stemmed from an affair and the husband's reluctance to pursue a case linked to her alleged gang rape. The body was found partially burned, leading to their arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mainpuri | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:09 IST
Deadly Betrayal in Mainpuri: The Shocking Murder Mystery Unveiled
kidnapping and murder Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling tale of betrayal and murder, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri has found herself at the center of a harrowing crime. Arrested alongside her lover, she is accused of orchestrating her husband's murder, driven by both romance and unresolved legal battles.

According to police reports, the plot unfolded when Amna allegedly drugged her husband, Mohammed Sajid, rendering him unconscious. Her accomplice, Sumit, then fatally struck him with an iron wrench. In a desperate bid to erase all evidence, the duo allegedly transported his body to a nearby field, setting it on fire.

The crime has left the community in shock, with revelations that simmering tensions over an unpursued legal case may have been the fatal trigger. As authorities continue to unravel this tragic narrative, the accused await their fate in the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025