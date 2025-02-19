Deadly Betrayal in Mainpuri: The Shocking Murder Mystery Unveiled

In a chilling tale of betrayal and murder, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri has found herself at the center of a harrowing crime. Arrested alongside her lover, she is accused of orchestrating her husband's murder, driven by both romance and unresolved legal battles.

According to police reports, the plot unfolded when Amna allegedly drugged her husband, Mohammed Sajid, rendering him unconscious. Her accomplice, Sumit, then fatally struck him with an iron wrench. In a desperate bid to erase all evidence, the duo allegedly transported his body to a nearby field, setting it on fire.

The crime has left the community in shock, with revelations that simmering tensions over an unpursued legal case may have been the fatal trigger. As authorities continue to unravel this tragic narrative, the accused await their fate in the judicial system.

(With inputs from agencies.)