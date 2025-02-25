Left Menu

Expanded Probe into Maha Kumbh Stampede: Judicial Commission's New Mandate

The judicial commission's mandate on the Maha Kumbh stampede has been expanded to include investigations into fatalities and property loss. The Allahabad High Court disposed of a PIL concerning the limited scope of the original inquiry. The commission now examines coordination with district administrations during the incident.

Updated: 25-02-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 22:19 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has broadened the scope of its investigation into the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, following a plea heard by the Allahabad High Court. The judicial commission, initially tasked with a limited inquiry, will now also investigate deaths and property damage caused by the incident.

A plea was filed by advocate Suresh Chandra Pandey, arguing that the original investigation's narrow focus failed to address significant losses incurred during the event. The plea challenged the adequacy of the commission's terms, which only included determining the cause of the incident and preventing future occurrences.

In response, the state government issued a notification extending the commission's purview, thus addressing the petitioner's concerns. The commission, led by retired Justice Harsh Kumar and comprising former IPS officer V K Gupta and ex-IAS officer D K Singh, will also examine the coordination efforts between the Maha Kumbh Mela and district administrations during the disaster.

