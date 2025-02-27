Left Menu

Nepal PM Oli Advocates Global Cooperation Against Digital Crime

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli highlighted the need for international collaboration to effectively address digital crime. At an international conference, Oli stressed that individual nations cannot combat crime alone. He emphasized leveraging technology for crime investigation, ensuring justice, and fostering human prosperity, while maintaining democratic rights.

Updated: 27-02-2025 21:09 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Thursday advocated for robust international collaboration to address the growing threat of digital crime. Speaking at an international conference on digital crime, Oli highlighted the ineffectiveness of individual country efforts in combating crime in the digital age.

Oli noted the dual-edged nature of technology — aiding daily life while also being used for criminal activities. Emphasizing governance without infringing democratic rights, Oli called for technology and AI as tools for crime prevention and impartial investigation. He urged amendments in constitutional amendments as necessary.

The conference also saw Attorney General Ramesh Badal highlighting the surge in criminal activities through digital means, underscoring challenges in data security and digital fraud. Oli stressed that digital technology should serve human prosperity, aligned with the national vision of a 'Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali.'

